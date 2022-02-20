Punjab Elections: CM Channi Offers Prayers On Polling Day, Avers Confidence In Cong's Win

As voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats began on Sunday, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was seen offering prayers at a Gurudwara and later at a Shiva temple in the morning. CM Channi, who will be contesting the Punjab elections from the Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies, also exuded confidence over the people saying that the party hopes to form a government in the state again.

Speaking to Republic on polling day, CM Channi said, "I prayed for the state and its people. I wish that a good government is formed which will work honestly in the state."

Also speaking about his expectations from both of his constituencies, the Chief Minister said, "I believe that we will win from the whole of Punjab as the people believe in us and will vote for us."

Channi, who is also the CM face of Congress in the Assembly polls, took to Twitter and urged people to go out for voting.

As Punjab is going to poll today, practice your constitutional right by casting your valuable vote for a progressive change. Also, urge your family and friends to step out and vote because every single vote counts! — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann, who offered prayers at Gurudwara Sacha Dhan in Mohali, also spoke to the media and called it a "big day" for Punjab.

"Congress and BJP have come together to put allegations on my party and against me but the people of Punjab know everything", he said.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats commences

While the Punjab assembly elections will decide the fate of the 117 assembly seats, it will see a multi-cornered fight between the ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, and the alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress.

As the polling commenced at 8 a.m., people are already queueing up in long lines to cast their votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to make an appeal to the people, especially the youth and the first-time voters, to come out in large numbers and participate in the elections.

