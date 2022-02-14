Punjab Elections: CM Channi Vows 1 Lakh Govt Job Opportunities To Youth If Voted To Power

Ahead of the forthcoming high-voltage assembly elections in Punjab, incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi made a major announcement stating that the Congress party, if voted to power, will provide one lakh government jobs to youth in the state.

While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Monday, CM Channi announced that the party will provide one lakh government opportunities to young job aspirants. Further underscoring the importance of education, he said, "Education is very important for the development of Punjab, but it is very expensive in today's time."

Apart from this, CM Channi also highlighted incorporating various scholarship schemes for supporting students and asserted that the state government will ensure that every family in Punjab is educated. "We will provide free education in government schools and colleges to those who cannot afford it. We will also bring scholarship programs in support of this idea", he added.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Ji has assured to provide 1 lakh jobs to the youth of Punjab in the first year of formation of Congress Government in Punjab. @CHARANJITCHANNI #MyVoteForCongress pic.twitter.com/Zqsd1yEcRS — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) February 14, 2022

Punjab Congress makes pre-poll promises for the education sector

CM Channi's promises for the education sector came just a month after he made a similar announcement earlier in January wherein he promised to provide one lakh jobs to youth within a year if elected to power. Channi made the announcement while addressing a gathering during the launch of the state government's Punjab Government Rozgar Guarantee for Youth Scheme (PRAGTY) at a private University in Phagwara. At the said event, Channi also stated that the scheme initiated by the Congress government will provide free coaching to students who are preparing for competitive exams to enter civil services and armed forces. Apart from this, he also said that the government will embark on a program for providing interest-free loans for facilitating youth in travelling abroad and opening their own ventures.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who will be contesting the election from Bhadaur constituency in Barnala district, has already been declared as the Congress's chief ministerial face for the forthcoming polls which will commence on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. While the Congress is eyeing a return to power, it is likely to face stiff competition from the opposition factions including Aam Aadmi Party, BSP-Akali Dal alliance, and BJP's alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's parties,

Image: Twitter/@PunjabCongress/PTI