Punjab Elections Concludes With 63.4% Voter Turnout; EC Says 18 'minor Incidents' Reported

With the conclusion of the general assembly elections in Punjab on Sunday, state Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju informed that around 18 ‘minor incidents’ were reported during the conduct of polls across the state and the state election commission has sought 18 FIRs related to these incidents. As per SEC, the reported incidents were ‘altercations between different political groups.’

"A total of 18 FIR's have been registered during Punjab Elections. All of them were minor incidents, mostly altercations between groups. These FIRs have been registered to avoid any untoward incidents. A detailed report will be submitted tomorrow," informed Raju.

Sonu Sood's car confiscated by Election Commission

Earlier on Sunday, a major controversy broke out amid ongoing polls with Congress candidate Malvika Sood's brother, Actor Sonu Sood's car being confiscated for entering a polling booth. As per the official statement, the actor was sent home and has been asked not to step out. In defence, Sonu Sood said that he went to the booth as they received threat calls from various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal.

"We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money is being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls," Sonu Sood stated.

It is pertinent to mention here that the complaint against Sood was registered by Moga's Akali Dal candidate with the accusation of 'influencing' voters.

Punjab Elections concluded with 63.44% voter turnout

Over 63.44% voter turnout was recorded in Punjab after polling ended at 6 pm. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, were in the fray. The maximum voter turnout was recorded in Mansa at 73.45 while Malerkotla recorded 72.84% polling till 5 pm. There were 196 pink polling stations for women while 70 polling stations were managed by persons with disabilities (PwD).

Punjab witnessed a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, SAD-BSP, AAP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front of various farmer bodies. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contested the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP had fought the elections in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

Image: ANI