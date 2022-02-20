Punjab Elections: Cong MP Aujla Tears Into Kejriwal; 'Punjab Doesn't Want Delhi Model'

At the outset of the single-phase Punjab elections, wherein an exhaustive 117 seats have gone to polls on Sunday, Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Aujla said that his party will win 'all 25 seats' from the Manjha region, as against 22 seats in 2017. Hitting out at the critics of the Congress-led regime in the border state, the MP said if that were the case, people should have taken to the streets.

Speaking to Republic TV after casting his vote in Amritsar, Aujla said, "Congress will form the government this time too."

In addition, he snubbed rumours and estimates of the Aam Aadmi Party winning 25 seats. "Forget 25, not even one vote will go to AAP," he stated.

"Other parties are accusing Congress of ill-governance in the state for the past five years and have even labelled this as the reason to defeat Congress. But if there was no governance, they (Opposition) should have taken to the streets, they should have staged protests if they had issues. Why during elections only?" he continued.

Congress MP slams AAP's 'Delhi Model in Punjab'

Hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal's poll vows in relation to revamping Punjab and bringing in the AAP's model of the national capital, Aujla commented, "They (AAP) want to bring the Delhi model but the Punjab model is ideal and accurate for Punjab. We don't want the Delhi model. Out of 1000 schools, only 56 are functional and the rest are left unattended, we do not want that here."

"People arrive in Punjab from Delhi to avail themselves of better healthcare services so if Delhi arrives here, where will Punjab residents head?" he questioned.

Upon being asked if Punjab has placed its faith in CM Charanjit Singh Channi and if they see him as the leader, the Amritsar MP said, "Congress has an upper hand, as people of Punjab believe in CM Channi. He hails from a poverty-stricken background therefore he understands the grass root problem of Punjab and the way forward."

Asked to comment on AAP's 'no link with Khalistan' and its stance on Arvind Kejriwal being the biggest nationalist, he said that Kejriwal seeks to draw out another state from Punjab and how it can't mean well for the country in any manner.

"What do you mean by another state when Punjab is already a state," he stated while exuding confidence in securing a majority in the ongoing elections.

Punjab elections

While Congress and AAP are going individually in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and BSP are contesting together. Meanwhile, Congress, which finally named incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face, has been embroiled in a rebuke from Sidhu over the candidature.