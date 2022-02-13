Punjab Elections: Cong MP Preneet Kaur Campaigns For Husband Amarinder Singh At BJP Meet

Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur on Saturday attended a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and further campaigned for her husband Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) ahead of the state Assembly elections. The Punjab Lok Congress was formed by former chief minister Amarinder Singh after he was unceremoniously removed as the Chief Minister by the Congress High Command last year amid a bitter tussle with the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Meanwhile, Preneet Kaur while attending the BJP meeting in Patiala appealed to the people for voting for Amarinder Singh who will be contesting as the Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress combine nominee from his traditional seat, Patiala. While speaking to the people on Saturday, she said, "I have come to you to appeal for Amrinder Singh as your family member as I am with my family and family is above everything."

Further recounting Amarinder Singh's contribution towards the people of Patiala, she said that he had worked selflessly for the development of the city and every resident of Patiala is a member of the family. Appealing for votes for her husband and the BJP formed-alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress, she said that the border state which is currently facing multiple problems can be resolved only with the support of the Central Government.

"Captain Saab has formed an alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party and thus I request you with folded hands to vote and support him", she added. Apart from that, the Congress MP from Patiala also urged the public to attend Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah's rally which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

MP Preneet Kaur denies receiving show-cause notice from Congress

Notably, the move by the Congress MP has given a rise to several speculations regarding her next political step. She had remained away from campaigning for the Congress in the last few months and also chose to remain silent during the elections after Amarinder Singh made an exit as the chief minister of Punjab.

Kaur was also asked by Congress nominee from Patiala, Vishnu Sharma for campaigning for the party or submit her resignation. Reportedly, she was also issued a show-cause notice seeking explanations for her alleged "anti-party activities". While speaking on such reports, she told the media on Thursday that she had not received any notice and had only heard about it through newspapers and social media.

