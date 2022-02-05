Punjab Elections: Cong Removes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari From Star Campaigners' List

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Lok Sabha MP from Punjab Manish Tewari are not on the list of the party's star campaigners for the assembly election in the state. The grand old party has released a list of 30-star campaigners' for Punjab which also includes party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi. It is pertinent to mention that Azad and Tewari are members of the G-23 who had written to party leaders seeking an overhaul. The G-23 has also been questioning the Congress high command.

Moreover, Ghulam Nabi Azad was also conferred with the Padma Bhushan by the government of India. Even so, other members of the G-23 like Anand Sharma and Bhupinder Singh Hooda are among the star campaigners for Punjab. The star campaigners list also includes former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot who had rebelled against the party. Other party leaders in the list include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Harish Chaudhary, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Ambika Soni, and former Speaker Meira Kumar.

In addition, Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh - Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel are also on the list followed by former Punjab Congress chiefs Sunil Jakhar, Partap Singh Bajwa, Ajay Maken, and Randeep Surjewala are among the star campaigners. Others who are on the list include Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Netta D'Souza, BV Srinivas, Imran Pratapgarhi, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Amrita Dhawan, Raminder Awla, and Tajender Singh Bittoo have also been named in the list of 30-star campaigners for Punjab.

Uttarakhand Elections: Sidhu dropped from Congress' star campaigners list

In a big development related to the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Congress has dropped Navjot Singh Sidhu's name from the star campaigners' list. The party released the list of star campaigners on Wednesday for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, which will be held on February 14. The 30 leaders list includes Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Moreover, Congress has already started receiving questions from its followers. The list includes the names of the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, former party president Rahul Gandhi, party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. However, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s name was not listed on the same.

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be February 1 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for February 4.

Earlier on September 20, the 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. This came after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on September 24 submitted his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

With PTI inputs