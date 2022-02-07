Punjab Elections: Congress' CM Face Channi Vows Free Health & Education If Voted To Power

A day after incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was picked by the Congress party as the CM face for the forthcoming 2022 Punjab elections, he made his first electoral promise to the border state on Monday by announcing free Health and Education in the state if the grand old party is voted to power.

CM Channi is also set to campaign for state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in his constituency - Bhadaur. He is also expected to visit Sidhu's constituency - Amritsar East.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister face for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections during a party event in Ludhiana. The announcement follows endless speculations and a close contest between Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and the fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi.

PCC chief Navjot Sidhu had been rebelling against Charanjit Channi ever since he replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab's first Dalit CM. He has often criticised his govt's promises and revolted against his cabinet picks. Amid a regular war of words, many Punjab MLAs have quit Congress to join PLC. Punjab goes to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the State Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.