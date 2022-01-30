Punjab Elections: Congress Denies Ticket To Aditi Singh's Husband Angad From Nawanshahar

In a major political development from the poll-bound state of Punjab, the incumbent MLA from the Nawanshahar seat, Angad Singh on Sunday was not named in the new list of candidates of Congress. Notably, he is the husband of Congress-turned-BJP leader Aditi Singh, who is the MLA from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

As per sources, the candidate who has replaced Angad Singh in the constituency had first joined Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress, following which, he joined back the Congress. Sources close to Angad Singh have also confirmed that he will most likely contest the polls independently and may file his nomination on Monday.

Aditi Singh slams Congress

On January 22, Angad's wife and Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh had lambasted Congress ahead of Assembly elections, stating that no one from the grand-old-party ever visited her constituency, not even the MP- Sonia Gandhi, except when there is an election. Aditi Singh had dared even Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Rae Bareli in the upcoming elections.

In November 2021, Aditi Singh was inducted into the BJP by UP party chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Aditi Singh was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 2017. She is the daughter of five-time MLA late Akhilesh Singh. While Aditi Singh was elected to the Assembly as a Congress MLA, she has on a number of occasions voiced support of the BJP government in the state while criticising her own party colleagues.

Punjab Elections 2022

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the state Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.