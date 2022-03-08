Punjab Elections: Congress' Harish Rawat Downplays Exit Polls Predicting AAP's Victory

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat, on Tuesday, claimed that the Punjab exit polls are 'far from reality' as there was no Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the village and Congress is 'coming with good numbers'. Rawat's claim comes after Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to put across Punjab's point of view on its share in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

While speaking to news agency ANI, the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister said, "The exit polls of Punjab are far from reality. There was no AAP anywhere in the village and how would you get votes where it was not there? So there Congress is coming with good numbers. I have full faith that we will form our government there."

Earlier, the former Congress Punjab-in-charge had asserted that the residents of Punjab will bring back Congress as it is the only party which can take all sections of the society along and lead the state on the path of development. In September 2021, at the time of Captain Amarinder Singh's unceremonious exit as the Chief Minister, Rawat was then in-charge of Congress' Punjab affairs. Later, in the month of October, Harish Chaudhary had succeeded Rawat as in-charge of Punjab affairs.

Punjab Elections 2022

Punjab is witnessing a multi-corner contest this time with Congress, AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and the coalition of BJP and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as key players. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is facing SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur, and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in Amritsar (East). Punjab CM Channi is contesting the Punjab elections from two seats; Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur constituencies. He is also the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party.

After meeting Union Minister Amit Shah, CM Channi while speaking to news agency ANI, said that the main issue was BBMB and officers should be deployed like earlier. He said, "The main issue was BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board), officers should be deployed like earlier. The Centre wants to deploy people from outside. I requested HM to reconsider it. He assured me that he'll discuss with his minister in 1-2 days & act as per Punjab's wish."

