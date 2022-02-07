Punjab Elections: Congress' New Campaign Song Out After Channi Announced As CM Face

Following the official announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister face, Congress on Sunday released a new campaign song featuring the CM in it. The party, which finally decided on its CM face ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 released a song featuring only Charanjit Singh Channi. Earlier, Punjab Congress had released its campaign song named "Punjab di chardi kala, Congress mange sarbat da bhala" which featured Channi, Congress Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu and Rahul Gandhi paving the way to more discussions regarding the CM face of the party.

Only hours after the announcement of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial candidate, Congress made some changes to poll campaign strategy in Punjab. During Rahul Gandhi’s Ludhiana virtual rally on Sunday, he said that the state needed a CM who understood the pain of the poor. “A few days back in Parliament I said that in the country, two Indias are being made - one for rich and another for poor. And now, even the people of Punjab have said that they want a CM who comes from a humble background. The one who can understand their pain,” he said.

Here is the Channi campaign song:

Soon after this, Congress announced a campaign named “Sada Channi, Sada CM” and dropped the theme song featuring Channi as the party’s CM face for the Punjab elections. According to sources, the party is now in plans to push “Sada Channi, Sada CM” campaign through several events including social media campaigns and digital-virtual interactions. Punjab CM Channi will now hold meetings with people from different sections of society, and will also do door-to-door campaigns and small public meetings ahead of the polls.

Channi becomes the CM face for Punjab elections

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister face for the 2022 Punjab assembly elections during a party event in Ludhiana. The announcement follows endless speculations and a close contest between Channi and state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. "The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji," said Rahul Gandhi.

Navjot Sidhu accepts Rahul Gandhi's ‘decision'

PCC chief Navjot Sidhu had been rebelling against Charanjit Channi ever since he replaced Capt Amarinder Singh as Punjab's first Dalit CM. He has often criticised his govt's promises and revolted against his cabinet picks. Amid a regular war of words, many Punjab MLAs have quit Congress to join PLC.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's announcement of the party's chief ministerial candidate, Sidhu had said, "I have accepted Rahul Gandhi's decision...if I am given decision-making power, I will finish the mafia, improve people's lives. If not given power, I will walk with a smile with whomever you make CM." Punjab goes to the polls in a single phase on February 20 with results to be declared on March 10.

