Amid several Congress leaders alleging the party of not providing tickets for Punjab elections, another leader Mohinder Singh Kaypee on Tuesday alleged his party "played fraud" with him by not giving him a poll ticket despite the assurance of changing the candidate from the Adampur constituency in Jalandhar. According to Kaypee, Sukhwinder Kotli was announced at the last moment when he had even reached the office of the returning officer in Jalandhar for filing his nomination papers.

The Congress had on January 15 announced Sukhwinder Kotli as its candidate for the Adampur (SC) seat. Kaypee who is also a former Punjab Congress chief, claimed that he was assured by the party's Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary that he would be fielded from the Adampur seat and will be given an authorisation letter.

"The party played fraud with me. It is discarding me," alleged the former MP and said that he will decide the next course of action soon.

Congress leader left with no chance of contesting independently

Reportedly, a high-voltage drama had enfolded in Congress as there was no clarity on which party leader will get the ticket. Since February 1 was the last day for submitting nominations for the February 20 Assembly polls, and Kotli was given the papers on the last day there was no chance for Kaypee to enter the fray even as an Independent. It is noteworthy to mention that Mohinder Singh Kaypee is a three-time MLA and has held significant positions in the party including the post of Technical Education Minister. He alone with his family is also associated with the grand old party since 1967.

Congress leaders disgruntled with party

Earlier, several female leaders had alleged the party of launching campaigns such as 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' however providing no respect to the candidates. Farah Naeem, Meraj Jahan and Priyanka Maurya recently raised their voices against Congress alleging it of not providing tickets despite giving assurance. Priyanka Maurya, who later joined the BJP, had said that her face was 'used' for the 'Ladki hoon Lad Sakti hoon' campaign. On the other hand, Farah had accused party leader of passing sexist remarks while Jahan was seen crying on camera for not getting an opportunity to contest elections despite working on ground level.

(With PTI inputs)