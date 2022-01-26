Punjab Elections: Congress Releases 2nd Candidate List; Navjot Sidhu's Nephew Bags Ticket

After hectic parlays, Congress announced the second list of 23 candidates for the Punjab elections on Tuesday night taking the total number of declared candidates to 109. The party had formed a committee comprising Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and former Union Ministers Ambika Soni and Ajay Makan to decide the candidates on 31 seats after a disagreement between Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Sidhu's nephew Smit Singh found a place in the latest list and will take the poll plunge in Amargarh.

Perceived as a confidante of the Punjab Congress chief, Singh is an international shooter who has won 7 medals for India. Vikram Bajwa, the son-in-law of former CM Rajinder Kaur Bhattal who is herself contesting from Lehra has been fielded from the Sahnewal constituency. Ashu Bangar and Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal who switched over from AAP to Congress have been nominated from Ferozepur (Rural) and Jagraon respectively. The party is yet to name a candidate on 8 seats which include Amarinder Singh's Patiala (Urban) and Jalalabad from where SAD chief Sukhbir Badal is in the poll fray.

The Candidates selected by the Congress Central Election Committee for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Punjab pic.twitter.com/V4H4GJBhGB — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) January 25, 2022

Punjab Elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20. As the infighting in the party has persisted, speculation is rife that AAP's prospects will improve this time. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.