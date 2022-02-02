Punjab Elections: Congress Releases Campaign Song But Chief Ministerial Face Still Unclear

In the latest development, Congress released its campaign song for the upcoming Punjab elections on Wednesday featuring Navjot Singh Sidhu, CM Channi, and Sunil Jakhar. While it was expected of the Congress to unveil its CM candidate for the elections at 7 pm, the grand-old party instead unveiled the new poll song, an hour after Rahul Gandhi attacked the judiciary and the EC in the Lok Sabha in his reply to the President's Motion of Thanks. Punjab Congress' new campaign song comprised of a compilation of clips where Sidhu, Channi, Rahul Gandhi, and Sunil Jakhar are seen.

Punjab Congress unveils campaign song instead of CM face

Official Campaign Song of Punjab Congress



Punjab Di Chadhdi Kala

Punjab Congress defers CM face reveal yet again

Earlier today, it was expected that the Congress party will reveal the Chief Ministerial face for the Punjab elections on Wednesday. The party high command, which was given an ultimatum of seven-ten days, was expected to make a choice between the incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state in-charge Navjot Singh Sidhu at 7 PM, as per the video posted by the party on its social media handle.

This came after Sunil Jakhar raked up the entire issue of choosing the Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh's ouster from the post. Addressing a public rally, Jakhar claimed that in the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, he was the one with the maximum number of votes- 42 while Sidhu stood second with 12 votes, and Channi third, with just 2 votes.

After the video from the rally went viral, Jakhar came forward to issue a statement. "In spite of me getting votes from the MLA, the Congress high command took their own decision and appointed Channi as CM. It is always the party that gets to take the final call," he said, with his disappointment quite visible.

The party has generated a pre-recorded call for the citizens to choose their preferences. According to the pre-recorded call, current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s name is still being mentioned before Navjot Singh Sidhu with an option to press 1 for the former and 2 for the latter. Interestingly, Sidhu is enroute Vaishnodevi and it is unclear whether he will return to Punjab by 7 pm when the announcement is scheduled.

Punjab elections

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.