Punjab Elections: Congress Releases Manifesto; Vows Financial Aid To Women, 1 Lakh Jobs

The Indian National Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, promising Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free gas cylinders and one lakh government jobs. The party has also promised free education for all needy students and bringing an end to mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the party's government in the state will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers. He said that the party's 13-point agenda reflects senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Congress' poll promises

Free education for all needy students, in government schools and universities.

Free health services for all in Government Hospitals

Rs 1100 per month financial help to women in need

Free eight cylinders per year

One lakh government jobs per year

Investment fund of Rs 1000 crore for startups

MGNREGA wages to be increased to Rs 350

Old age pension to be increased to Rs 3,100

Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for startups

Every kacha makaan to pakka makaan in six months

Punjab Elections

The assembly elections in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 state elections, Congress had won 77 seats in the 117-member House, while Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. The SAD-BJP alliance could only manage 18 seats.

In 2022 polls, Congress has announced Charanjit Singh Channi as its Chief Ministerial candidate, while AAP's CM face is Bhagwant Mann. The grand old party and AAP has decided to fight elections solo while BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). SAD has tied up with BSP in order to make a comeback in the state.

Image: PTI