Punjab Elections: Congress Says Ashwani Kumar's Resignation 'will Not Impact Polls'

In a damage-control mode, the Congress party on Tuesday said that the resignation by senior leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar is not going to impact the party in the Punjab Assembly elections 2022. Speaking at a press conference, the grand old party's spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that that party is going 'steady strong' with no impact on political development.

"It is always painful to see a family member leave after working for 40 to 45 years, but all our best wishes are with Ashwani Kumar Ji for whatever next step he is going to take. As far as Punjab elections 2022 are concerned they are being fought on much larger and more important people’s issues. So this resignation will not have any impact. You will see Congress emerging victorious after the elections," Shergill said.

'Congress not the party that it was': Ashwani Kumar

While resigning, Ashwani Kumar had said that he "couldn't continue any longer (in the Congress) consistent with my dignity and self-esteem."

Speaking on his resignation, the leader described the decision as 'painful,' while adding that his shoulders weren't strong enough to carry the weight of indifference.

"Congress is not the party that it was...We don't have a transformative and inspiring leadership to lead the party... I have neither quit politics nor public service, I'll continue to discharge my obligations to the nation," Ashwani Kumar said.

In his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Kumar also stressed that he can further national causes only outside the party fold. Highlighting his association with the party that lasted for over four decades, he expressed a desire to actively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership.

Congress suffers jolt amid elections

Ashwani Kumar's resignation comes as a huge blow to the grand old party as Kumar was a leader who has served as the Additional Solicitor General of India. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab for three consecutive terms from 2002 to 2016.

Moreover, he served as the Minister for Law and Justice in the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh from 2012 to 2013. The veteran politician also represented India at various global forums including the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Security Council and the World Economic Forum and was Singh's special envoy to Japan.