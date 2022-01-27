Punjab Elections: Congress' Vikramjit Singh Details Rahul Gandhi's Visit To State Today

Ahead of Punjab elections, the Indian National Congress's Phillaur-constituency in-charge Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary enumerated Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to Amritsar. Speaking to Republic TV, Singh stated that his party's remaining candidates 'might be' announced later in the day.

During Rahul Gandhi's one-day visit to the state, he will offer prayers at several religious sites along with 117 candidates and end his campaign by addressing a virtual rally in Jalandhar.

As per the schedule shared by Sidhu, Rahul Gandhi is set to arrive at Amritsar by a special flight by 9 AM today. From the airport, he would reach Sri Harmandir Sahib by road to pay his obeisance and participate in langar along with 117 other Congress candidates. Thereafter, he would visit the Shri Durgiana Mandir with the company, and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, post which he will make his way to Jalandhar. At around 3.30 PM, Rahul Gandhi will host "Punjab Fateh", a virtual rally at White Diamond in the Mithapur region, following which he will head back to Delhi in his special charter aircraft.

Taking to Twitter, Navjot Singh Sidhu had shared, "Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on 27th January. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab..."

Our Visionary leader Rahul Gandhi Ji is visiting Punjab on 27th January. Every Congress worker looks forward to welcoming him in Punjab... pic.twitter.com/N3pDyaDYzg — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 25, 2022

"Akali Dal will score 0 seats" Congress' Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

Further, snapping at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal and his conviction over securing a majority in the Assembly polls, Chaudhary remarked, "Sukhbir Badal is daydreaming. He is unable to campaign because of all the cases against him. Akali Dal will score 0 seats."

Punjab Election 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Congress is projected to be a close second with 42-48 seats (35%), SAD with 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 with seats (5.7%) and others with 1-3 seats (5.6%). Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.