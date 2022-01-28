Punjab Elections: Denied Ticket, Congress' Amrik Singh Dhillon To Fight As Independent

Amid growing revolt in Punjab Congress ahead of assembly elections, the party's four-time MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon filed his nomination as an independent candidate on Thursday after being denied ticket. The 79-year-old sitting MLA from Samrala claimed that the party betrayed him despite winning from the seat four times and gave preference to people who have money.

Ignoring four-time MLA Amrik Singh Dhillon, Congress has given the ticket to Rupinder Singh Raja Gill, a real-estate baron and commission agent from Khanna. He is the son of former minister late Karam Gill and a relative of Khanna MLA Gurkirat Kotli.

Dhillon, who won from Samrala four of five times he contested, was seeking a ticket for his grandson, Karanvir Singh Dhillon (31), this time. The MLA decided to contest as an Independent after his family was denied the ticket.

Interestingly, recently Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh had recently presided over a rally at Samrala organised by Dhillon where he had projected the MLA as a very prominent and loyal party leader. His grandson, Karanvir Singh Dhillon also said that Channi had addressed a massive rally in their favour, yet he was denied a ticket. He added that no reason was specified by the party.

Amrik Singh Dhillon won from Samrala in 1997, 2002, 2012, and 2017. He will fight the assembly polls independently this year.

Several aspirants expressed their discontent over the denial of tickets after Congress released its second list of 23 candidates for the Punjab elections on Wednesday. They included former minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, sitting MLA Amrik Dhillon, Daaman Bajwa, and Satwinder Bitti.

Congress leaders upset over denial of ticket

Jagmohan Singh Kang, who was seeking the party ticket from Kharar, alleged that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi opposed his candidature as he supported Vijay Sharma, a liquor contractor. He claimed that Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha came to his house and asked him to join his party.

Ticket aspirant Daaman Bajwa, who was demanding a ticket from Sunam, also expressed her displeasure over the party's decision of ignoring her candidature. She said with the Congress giving ticket to Jaswinder Dhiman, it will be difficult for the party to register a victory from here.

Jasmel Singh, the husband of Ferozepur Rural legislator Satkar Kaur, could not hold his tears and said they left no stone unturned in serving the people of the area.

Voting for Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10.

(With inputs from agency)

Image: Republic