Punjab Elections: Dy CM Randhawa Casts Vote; Expresses Confidence In Congress' Victory

Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa spoke to news agency ANI after casting his vote in the ongoing Punjab elections. The Congress leader showed confidence and claimed that his party will win the ongoing elections. Lauding the Congress, he stated that Congress has served the nation for a long time and will continue to do. Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "Congress will win. We have served the nation for long and will continue to do so."

Talking about the elections, Dy. CM Randhawa blamed Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and claimed that a 'party member' is accusing them (Kejriwal) of separatism and asking people not to vote for them. Randhawa added, "He is a separatist and Anti-national."

Cabinet Minister of the incumbent Congress government in Punjab, Balbir Singh Sidhu came out to vote in the ongoing Punjab polls. The Minister also exuded confidence in winning and said that people want Congress to come to power and reaffirmed that their vote bank is as it is and their voter is consolidated.

Punjab elections

The elections in Punjab are underway. The voter turnout was recorded at 34.10% as of 1 pm in Punjab. Results of the poll will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

Image: ANI