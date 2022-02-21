Punjab Elections: EC Confirms 71.95% Total Voter-turnout; Far Lower Than 2017 Polls

As the single-phased polling for Punjab Assembly Elections concluded on Sunday, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju confirmed on Monday that the total voter-turnout in the state is 71.95%. Until 5 pm on the day of polling, 63.44% voter turnout was registered. Notably, the overall voter turnout is still lower than in 2017 when 77.36% of eligible voters had exercised their franchise.

The Punjab CEO further informed that in a total 117 constituencies of the state, Gidderbaha remained at the top with highest polling percentage 84.93%, followed by Talwandi Sabo (83.70%) and Sardulgarh (83.64%), while Amritsar West (55.40%), Ludhiana South (59.04%) and Amritsar Central (59.19%) constituencies have witnessed lowest voting percentage.

As far as the law and order situation is concerned, a few minor poll related incidents were witnessed in the state and a total of 33 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered on day of polling. Out of the 33 FIRs, 10 were related Minor Clashes, 16 of violation of prohibitory orders, three of poll related offences, three of other cases and one was related to a Firing Incident, said the state CEO.

Dr Raju further said that after voting ended peacefully at 6pm on Sunday, all the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were moved to the respective Strong Rooms. All the 117 Strong Rooms at 66 locations were sealed and as per the ECI guidelines, three-tier security measures have been set up with deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Armed Police and Punjab Police. He added that security forces have been keeping strict vigil round the clock at Strong Rooms.

Punjab Polls 2022

All 117 seats in Punjab went on polls in a single phase from 8 am to 6 pm on Sunday. In the 2017 polls, Congress formed the government after winning 77 seats in the 117-member House. The state witnessed a contest between the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance and BJP-PLC-SAD(S) tie-up. The results of the election will be declared on March 10.