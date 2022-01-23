Punjab Elections: EC Confiscates Rs 74.90 Cr In Valuables Including Liquor Worth Rs 3.6 Cr

Ahead of the Punjab elections, the enforcement teams of the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday, January 23, have seized 6.60 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 2 crores. The surveillance teams have also recovered psychotropic substances worth 44.49 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 16 lakhs.

According to Republic sources, the enforcement team has seized valuables worth 74.90 crores including 11.38 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 3.62 crore. It is also learned that there has been a recovery of psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 56.17 crores. Also, 41 without licenses weapons were seized in the state.

As per reports, preventive action has been initiated against 1426 persons in connection with the seize. While 287 persons have been booked under preventive sections of the CrPC act. Currently, there are 9077 nakas reportedly operational across the state.

In Punjab, EC seizes valuables worth ₹40.31 Cr including liquor worth Rs 81 lakh

According to early January reports, the enforcement teams of the Election Commission (EC) seized valuables worth Rs 40.31 crore in violation of the code. The seized valuables included 2.72 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 81 lakh. Also, the enforcement wings had recovered psychotropic substances worth Rs 38.93 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 14 lakh.

Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju had said, "As many as 1,064 highly sensitive areas have been identified. Besides this, 2,222 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble."

Dr Raju had mentioned that out of the persons arrested, preventive action had already been initiated against 894 persons while the remaining "would also be brought to book."

It was also learnt that preventive measures had been taken against 118 persons from a security point of view. Further, Dr Raju added that about 2,064 non-bailable warrant cases have been executed, while execution is under process for 239 cases.

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

