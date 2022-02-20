Punjab Elections: EC Confiscates Sonu Sood's Car Over Accusation Of Influencing Voters

A major controversy broke out amid ongoing Punjab elections with Congress leader Malvika Sood's brother Sonu Sood's car being confiscated for entering a polling booth. As per the official statement, the actor was sent home and has been asked not to step out. In defence, Sonu Sood said that he went to the booth as they received threat calls from various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal.

It is important to mention here that the complaint against Sood was registered by Moga's Akali Dal candidate with the accusation of 'influencing' voters.

Visuals of Sonu Sood's car being stopped by the Punjab Police:

Visuals of Sonu Sood's car being stopped by Police, even as he complains of 'buying of votes by parties' and SAD accuses him influencing voters. Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood is contesting Moga with Congress

Statement from Moga District official:

Sonu Sood was trying to enter a polling booth. During this, his car was confiscated and he was sent home. Action will be taken against him if he steps out of his house: Moga District PRO Pradbhdeep Singh



His sister Malvika Sood is contesting from Moga as a Congress candidate.

Sonu Sood alleges candidates of 'buying votes' in Moga

"We got to know of threat calls at various booths by the opposition, especially the people of Akali Dal. Money being distributed at some booths. So it's our duty to go check & ensure fair elections. That's why we had gone out. Now, we're at home. There should be fair polls," mentioned Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood's sister fighting polls from Moga

A few days after the Punjab Congress announced that Malvika Sood will contest the state Assembly elections from the Moga constituency, her brother and actor Sonu Sood had said that it is the people who pushed her to the 'system' due to her social contribution to the constituency.

On January 15, the Punjab Congress had announced that actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood will contest the state Assembly elections from the Moga constituency.

Malvika Sood was inducted into the party on January 10, and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was seen with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence. This was seen before his sister joined the party. Malvika Sood was then welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.