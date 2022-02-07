Punjab Elections: EC Confiscates Valuables Worth Rs 365 Crores & Liquor Worth Rs 23 Crores

Election Commission on Monday informed that they have seized valuables worth over three hundred crores in violation of regulations post the implementation of the model code of conduct in Punjab.

Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, S Karuna Raju informed that the voting body has collected valuables over Rs 365.52 crore in the state ahead of the assembly polls. He further informed that out of the Rs 365 crores, drugs & psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 312.21 crores have been confiscated, and unaccounted cash of over Rs 24.15 crore has been seized.

"Similarly, the enforcement wings also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 312.81 crores besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 24.15 crore," he added, ANI reported.

The election commission has also seized liquor worth Rs 23.09 crore ahead of the Punjab elections. The surveillance teams confiscated 40.75 lakh gallons of liquor worth Rs 23.09 crore, according to Punjab CEO.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, 1,323 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. In addition, 3,481 people have been identified as potential troublemakers, he added, stating that preventative action has already been taken against 2,817 of them, while the rest will be brought to justice. He also stated that 1,799 people had been detained for security reasons under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) act's preventive parts.

He stated that 2,892 non-bailable warrants had been served to them. He stated that there are a total of 20,517 nakas in operation across the state. Dr Raju added that out of a total of 3,90,275 licenced firearms in the state, 3,78,274 have been deposited so far, as directed by the electoral body. So far, 97 illicit firearms have also been seized.

EC launched poll mascot 'Shera' to spread awareness about Punjab polls

On January 31, Raju had inaugurated the election mascot ‘Shera’ to spread awareness about the assembly polls to the voters of the state. Various measures are being taken up by the state election commission to enhance the voter turnout in the 2022 Punjab elections.

"Promoted under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) project, the mascot aims to increase voter awareness and participation in the Punjab polls. It was launched to increase voter turnout and promote ethical voting," he said. "Nukkad Nataks and performances of theatre artists enacting as 'Bhands' are frequently displayed across Punjab to develop strong connections with voters," he stated, citing an example of the state’s election commission’s bid to promote participation in the impending polls.

