Punjab Elections: EC Registers Case Against CM Channi For Violating Guidelines

Taking note of the violation by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Election Commissioner (EC) has registered a case against him for campaigning after the deadline. Reportedly, CM Channi was campaigning in the Mansa district of the state for Congress candidate singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala. The Chief Minister violated the guidelines while holding the door to door campaign in Mansa, two days ahead of the Punjab elections.

The EC has registered a case against Channi under section 188 at Mansa. According to EC guidelines, candidates were supposed to stop their campaigning after 6 PM on Friday. The EC on Thursday had also announced that all rallies and public meetings will end at the scheduled time on Friday. Meanwhile, CM Channi held a Padh Yatra (Foot march) along with Congress workers and Mansa candidate Sidhu Moose Wala.

Additionally, the ground report mentioned that Charanjit Singh Channi who released the party manifesto in Chandigarh left for Patiala at around 5 PM and reached at 6 PM. Despite having no time, the Congress leader continued the campaigning.

Punjab elections: Congress releases manifesto

The Indian National Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, promising Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free gas cylinders and one lakh government jobs. The party has also promised free education for all needy students and assured bringing an end to "mafia raj" by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the party's government in the state will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers. He said that the party's 13-point agenda reflects senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Punjab Elections 2022

The assembly elections in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20 and counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 state elections, Congress had won 77 seats in the 117-member House, while Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. The SAD-BJP alliance could only manage 18 seats.