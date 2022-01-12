Punjab Elections: 'Even Cycle Has A Stand, But Sidhu Doesn't,' AAP Fires Salvo

Taking a jibe at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state election in-charge Raghav Chadha remarked that Sidhu has no stand, thus there is no need to take his statements seriously. Chadha's statements came after Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sidhu on Tuesday elaborated on his Punjab Model through a press conference stating that it is a way to bring back the income in the state resources from "mafias and corporate moguls."

"Even a cycle has a stand, but Sidhu doesn't," Chadha added.

Also, speaking about the press conference, the AAP leader said that no one from the Punjab government is ever present in Sidhu's press conferences which proves that nobody from his own party takes him seriously.

Raghav Chadha who was speaking to the media on Wednesday during his two-day trip to Punjab along with AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal further stated that nobody in Punjab speaks about Navjot Singh Sidhu and his party and the high command doesn't take him seriously. Further speaking on defeating the Congress government in Punjab, he said that law and order have been totally shattered in the state under the Congress rule, and now it is time for the Aam Aadmi Party to rise in the state for the people.

Notably, Chadha also informed that AAP's chief ministerial face will be revealed by next week. "A name will be announced by next week and the people will be happy after hearing it," he said.

Charanjit Singh Channi has done nothing in his 111 days of governance: Raghav Chadha

Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his proclaiming of running a "happy government" in the last 111 days, Chadha said that the chief minister is always busy taking out videos and photos and has done nothing during his term of 111 days.

Meanwhile, Chadha accompanied AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, and is on a two-day trip to Punjab ahead of the polls. While his party has already announced the names of candidates for 109 Assembly seats, it will soon announce the name of the CM's face for the polls which will take place on February 14, 2022.

Image: PTI