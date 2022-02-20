Punjab Elections: 'Existence Of State At Stake, System Must Be Amended,' Says Navjot Sidhu

At the outset of the single-phase Punjab elections, wherein an exhaustive 117 seats have gone on polls, on Sunday the ruling Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu stated that the 'existence' of the border-state is at stake. Hitting out at the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led government, Sidhu referred to him as a 'termite who licked through the system' which 'needs to be amended'. In utmost praise for Congress, despite ever-growing infighting and factionalism, Sidhu said that 'people of Punjab will vote to bring change'.

Speaking to media reporters in Amritsar, the Punjab Congress Chief averred that the ongoing polls in Punjab are imperative and one should be mindful while casting their votes.

'Punjab lost one generation to terrorism, second to drug-addiction but no more': Sidhu

"The Punjab elections is not for the sake of elections but for the coming generations," Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu said.

"On one side is the mafia system of Badal family and Captain Amarinder Singh. On the other side are those who love and adore Punjab. We lost one generation to terrorism, the second to drugs and addiction, so, today we've to vote carefully," Sidhu added.

On being told that Congress had secured a whopping majority in previous elections by garnering 40,000 votes and the chances of which appeared wretched this year as the contest is tougher, the Punjab Congress Chief said, "Who told you! Contest does not become tight by merely speaking English. That is only a fear amongst mafias and it is this reason they have come to attack collectively but a befitting reply will be given."

"People will vote in large numbers to bring change," Navjot Singh Sidhu said with conviction.

Punjab elections

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While Congress and AAP are going solo in the 2022 polls, BJP has formed an alliance with Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and SAD-BSP are contesting together. Meanwhile, Congress, which finally named incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi as the CM face, has been embroiled in rebuke from Sidhu over his candidature.

Image: PTI