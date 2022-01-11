Punjab Elections: Former MLA And SAD Leader Didar Singh Bhatti To Join BJP Today

In another major jolt to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), former MLA and Akali Dal leader Didar Singh Bhatti will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with many other Congress leaders in Chandigarh on Tuesday. With the Punjab Assembly elections nearing by, the new inductions can be seen as continuing the exodus of senior SAD leaders into BJP, beginning with Manjinder Singh Sirsa joining BJP in December 2021. Meanwhile, Didar Singh Bhatti, who had earlier worked as a SAD Halka in charge in the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency for the last ten years and is a successful businessman, will join BJP in the presence of many senior party leaders.

In the meantime, according to Republic TV reports, many other key Congress leaders will also join BJP ahead of the 2022 polls. Notably, family members from the imminent Tohra and Barnala families are also likely to join BJP in the presence of senior party leaders on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, SAD general secretary Gurdeep Singh Gosha joined the BJP in New Delhi.

As Punjab gears up for the upcoming state Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Punjab Lok Congress have been leading their campaigns across the state, having the maximum support, while other parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, seem to face a downturn in the state.

SAD leaders join BJP

Earlier in December 2021, two-time Akali Dal MLA Jagdeep Singh Nakai joined BJP just three days after three-time Akali MLA Gurtej Singh Ghuriana ventured into the party. The jump shift of SAD leaders into BJP began with SAD president Sukhbir Badal’s close aide Manjinder Singh Sirsa who earlier joined the party at the beginning of December.

Image: Twitter/@DidarSinghBhatti