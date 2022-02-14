Ahead of the Punjab elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Golden Temple on Sunday. Shah shared the pictures of his visit to the holy place on Twitter alongside the caption, "I took the blessings of Waheguru Ji by paying obeisance at the famous Shri Harminder Sahib in Amritsar. Every particle here contains the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus to protect the nation and religion, which inspires the whole country to serve the nation. Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh!," loosely translated from Hindi. In the pictures, the Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen praying at the Golden temple and even greeting the people.

The visit of Amit Shah to the Golden temple came ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. While addressing the rally, Amit Shah criticised the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, according to ANI. Shah questioned Kejriwal on not including a Sikh Minister in the cabinet even after winning the election twice with an "absolute majority in Delhi." Amit Shah also highlighted that whenever BJP forms the government in the centre, they always gave representation to the Sikh Community. On Sunday, Shah had offered prayers at Valmiki Temple and Durgiana Temple.

श्री अकाल तख्त साहिब के जत्थेदार ज्ञानी हरप्रीत सिंह जी से भेंट कर पंजाब व देश की खुशहाली व समृद्धि पर चर्चा की।



ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਅਕਾਲ ਤਖ਼ਤ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਦੇ ਜਥੇਦਾਰ ਗਿਆਨੀ ਹਰਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਨਾਲ ਮੁਲਾਕਾਤ ਕਰ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦੀ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਵਿਚਾਰ ਵਟਾਂਦਰਾ ਕੀਤਾ। pic.twitter.com/oQ3F6KFibb — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 13, 2022

Amit Shah slams Congress & AAP during rally in Punjab

Earlier on February 13, Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Amritsar shared BJP's vision of a "new Punjab" which will be based on 11 pillars. He vowed to make the state "drug-free and mafia free." Furthermore, Shah promised that there will be employment for everyone, the prosperity of farmers, the right to education for everyone and boosting infrastructure and promotion of industrialization. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress-led Punjab government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach, he said, "Those who could not keep Modi Ji's path safe, cannot keep Punjab safe," as per the ANI report. It is to mention here that the Assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held on February 20 and results will be announced on March 10.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@AmitShah