Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Minister face of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, said that they will cross more than 80 seats in the assembly election. ''We talked about hospitals, schools, and electricity,'' he said. Expressing confidence in the victory of his party, the AAP leader stated that the people of Punjab have rejected other parties.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwant Mann said, "I'm not an astrologer but I know people of Punjab wanted a change. The number of seats can cross 80, even 100." He reiterated his claim of winning more than 80 seats in the Punjab assembly election of 2022.

Voting in Punjab ended on February 20 and since then, AAP leader Bhagwant Mann is claiming that his party will win big in the 2022 Punjab elections. On Monday, the CM candidate of AAP already apprised that his party will come into power and will remain in power for four to five decades in the state.

AAP will win & form govt in Punjab, now is the time to bring change: Bhagwant Mann

A multi-cornered election was fought in Punjab with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) being the major players. Previously, it was only a two-party battleground; INC and SAD. However, when SAD broke its ties with NDA due to the farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined its hand with Captain Amarinder Singh's new party-Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). With the AAP party gaining 20 seats in the 2017 state assembly election, it became one of the major parties in Punjab. The party now believes that they have more to gain in the 2022 election and even claims to win the election.

The public is supreme in a democracy. Not only in Dhuri but the mood of the public is the same across Punjab. People have suffered enough, now is the time to bring change. We will win and form government in the state with a huge majority," stated AAP leader Bhagwant Mann.

The P-Marq Exit Polls on Monday gave a snapshot projection of the results. As per P-Marq, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is to win Punjab with a majority. In the 117-member assembly of Punjab, the P-Marq Exit Poll projected AAP to win 62-70 seats while INC is to win 23-31 seats. The SAD and the BJP are projected to win 16-24 seats and 1-3 seats respectively. Also, others are projected to win 1-3 seats.

Image: Twitter/@ANI