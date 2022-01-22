Punjab Elections: J&K Police, BSF & CRPF Officials Hold High-level Security Review Meeting

As concerns were raised over back to back reports of explosives and drugs recovery in the state days ahead of Punjab elections, top security forces officials and J&K Police chaired review meetings in Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was chaired by SSP Kathua with the officers of the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), IRP and intelligence agencies. In the meeting, a decision has been passed to strengthen the Border Security Grid for the peaceful conduct of forthcoming elections.

Moreover, a couple of more directions were also given including enhancement of patrolling and strengthening Inter-State Nakas and more troops have been asked to carry out Anti Tunneling exercises and monitor Drone activities especially in the Border area.

Explosives recovered along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab

Recently on January 17, Monday, the Punjab Police had recovered a live hand-grenade from the border village of the state's Fazilka district. It is pertinent to mention that the village lies along the Indo-Pakistan border while this is getting reported ahead of Punjab Elections. On ground reports mentioned that the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the site to handle the situation. The bomb disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion.

Three days before the above-mentioned incident, the Amritsar Special Task Force (STF) had recovered 5 kg of RDX from near the international border in Attari's Dhanoa Kala village on Friday. The explosive was defused by the bomb squad present on the spot. Besides the RDX, the STF has also recovered six AK 47 rifle rounds, two grenades, three UBGL, seven detonators, three fuses, a pouch and a bag.

BSF recovers 8 Kg Heroin near Indo-Pakistan border in Amritsar

On January 20, the BSF had recovered 8 kg of heroin from the International Border area near Punjab's Amritsar district. Officials said that the drugs were dropped via drone close to the border security fence a night before. The troops conducted searches after detecting drone movement in the sector and recovered Quadcopter, Model - DJI Phantom 4 PRO from the fields.

This was again reported just a week after the BSF had recovered 22 kilograms of heroin from Punjab's Ferozpur in three separate incidents. Thwarting the attempt by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics and ammunition inside the Indian territory, the troops seized arms and ammunition including one pistol along with a magazine and eight live cartridges from the district.