Punjab Elections: Jagmohan Singh Kang & Sons Join AAP As Congress Denies Ticket

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, former Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang exited the grand old party to join hands with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The association also marked his sons, Yadvinder Singh Kang & Amarinder Singh Kang joining the Kejriwal-led party. Exuding confidence in AAP's endgame in the upcoming polls, the party's National Executive member Raghav Chadha shared, "AAP Punjab is going strength to strength with each passing day".

Taking to Twitter, Chadha opened up on the association and shared, "Disenchanted with Punjab Congress- Jagmohan Singh Kang Saab, 3-time cabinet minister and MLA joins AAP along with his sons & Youth Congress leaders Yadavindra & Amrinder Arvind Kejriwal ji enrols them into the party. AAP Punjab is going strength to strength with each passing day."

The update comes days after Kang had announced that he would independently contest from Kharar after being denied a ticket from Congress. The grand old party had offered the Kharar ticket to contractor and Mohali District Planning Committee Chairman Vikay Sharma Tinku. The inclination toward Tinku was deemed as an indication of Congress' common business interests in the border-state.

AAP survey predicts Channi will lose his constituency

On Friday, Kejriwal had claimed that CM Channi would be beaten from Chamkaur Sahib, stressing that people were shocked to see crores of rupees seized from Channi's nephew's residence. Earlier this month, the ED had said seized cash amounting to over Rs 10 crore, including around Rs 8 crore from the residence of his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. The raids were conducted in connection with an anti-money laundering investigation against illegal sand-mining operations in Punjab.

Punjab Elections 2022

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. This year, Republic P-MARQ Poll has predicted a neck-to-neck fight between AAP and Congress with the former bagging 50-56 (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 and counting of votes shall take place on March 10.