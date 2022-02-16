Punjab Elections: Kiren Rijiju Slams Channi For 'Bhaiya' Jibe; 'Cong Wants Divide & Rule'

Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju retweeted a video and stated that "Congress wants to divide and rule." The video that he retweeted was posted by BJP's IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya. In that video, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a roadshow along with Congress General Secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. During the roadshow, CM Channi asked the people of Punjab to not let any "Bhaiya" from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter Punjab. Following this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responded by smiling and clapping. "Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab," CM Channi said.

Kiren Rijiju further in his retweet said that, "Channi ji kehte hai, UP aur Bihar ke logo ko achi zindagi jeene ke liye punjab nahi aane diya jaaega aur Priyanka Gandhi utsahpurvak samarthan kar rahi hai!!! (Channi Ji says people of UP and Bihar will not be allowed to come to Punjab to live a good life and Priyanka Gandhi is enthusiastically supporting!!)"

Talking about the Punjab Elections, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Brothers and Sisters of UP will reply to them (Congress) and teach a lesson to them as they did in elections of 2014, 2017 and 2019."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal replied to Charanjit Singh Channi's statement, "It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to UP so she is also a 'bhaiya'."

Commenting on the situation, Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi said, "When Channi was passing the statement, Priyanka Gandhi was raising her hand enjoying people of UP should also remember that Akhilesh Yadav stood with that Mamata (CM of West Bengal) who said people of UP who do Gundagardi came and sat here (West Bengal)."

The Punjab elections were to take place on February 14 but were postponed on the request of many political parties, as many followers of Sant Ravidas visit Varanasi every year to offer prayers on the birth anniversary of the social reformer. People of Punjab will go to vote on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states.

