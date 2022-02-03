Punjab Elections: Majithia Slams Sidhu's Pakistan Bonhomie; Says 'he Hugs The Enemy'

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia who will take on Navjit Singh Sidhu in the Punjab elections slammed the Congress leader on Wednesday for his bonhomie with Pakistan.

Recalling the time when Sidhu, then being a Punjab Minister, had questioned if India's counter-terrorism operation had killed any Pakistani terrorists, Majithia asked him to stop speaking the language of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Majithia said, "The India Army and Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman did such a fabulous job in carrying out the Balakot airstrike [sic]. Yet, Sidhu was the first to question the valour of forces. Does it look good to speak against your own army? Shouldn't every Indian stand like a rock to support its soldiers? If a foreign nation raises questions regarding the strikes, it is understood, but Sidhu will never stop speaking the language of Pakistan. The same has been witnessed multiple times."

The Akali Dal leader further said that when a soldier is martyred after defending his country, Sidhu does not visit the Jawan's family, but instead goes to Pakistan to give hugs to the enemy.

"There are many questionable acts of Sidhu that no nationalist would like. Congress is answerable to this. How can your Punjab president insult the martyrs and the Army?" asked Majithia.

Did you uproot terror or trees?: Sidhu on Balakot airstrike

Following the 2019 Balakot airstrike on terrorist camps in Pakistan, then Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had questioned if 300 terrorists were indeed killed in the attack, and called it an election gimmick.

“300 terrorists dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorists or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicizing the army, it is as sacred as the state,” the Congress leader had said in a tweet.

Sidhu has often heaped uncritical admiration for PM Imran Khan while turning a blind to the terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The former cricketer and erstwhile Punjab cabinet Minister was heavily criticized all over the country for sharing a warm hug with Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa at an event in 2018. In the same year, Sidhu visited Pakistan again and showered exorbitant praise on Imran Khan for conceiving the Kartarpur corridor project.