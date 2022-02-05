Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Punjab Manish Tewari has responded after the grand old party dropped his name from the star campaigners for the Punjab Assembly election. Taking to Twitter, Tewari responded to Trinamool Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee who criticised the Congress for excluding Tewari from the star campaigners list. He termed the decision as a "narrow-minded step" that will "never help Congress to win elections".

However, Tewari in his response expressed the situation for Congress would have been "the other way around" if he was on the list. The senior Congress leader categorically stated that the reasons for him not being a star campaigner have been a "Public Affair" for a while now, thereby indicating his tussle with the party's high command. Apart from him, Congress has also dropped ex-Jammu and Kashmir CM and former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad from the list.

I would have been surprised if it would have been the other way around . The reasons have been a Public Affair now for quite a while @ABHIJIT_LS Da. https://t.co/PVCXCweR83 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 5, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Azad and Tewari are members of the G-23 who had written to party leaders seeking an overhaul. The G-23 has also been questioning the Congress high command. The grand old party has released a list of 30-star campaigners' for Punjab which also includes party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

Punjab Elections

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be February 1 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for February 4.

Earlier on September 20, the 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, in the presence of Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh. This came after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on September 24 submitted his resignation along with that of his Council of Ministers, to the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit.