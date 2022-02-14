Punjab Elections: Naqvi Complains To EC, Claims 'Cong Neta Said Hindu Can Never Become CM'

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met Chief Election Commissioner in Delhi on Monday. He claimed that a Congress leader recently said that a Hindu can never become Chief Minister of Punjab.

"Recently, a Congress leader said a Hindu can never become CM of Punjab. It's an attempt to give a communal colour to the election," Naqvi said, adding that, "We have filed a complaint in this regard."

He added that in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samajwadi Party and Congress are trying not to let Muslims vote. "Women are being asked to go to booths in burkha and insist on voting without showing identity. We have briefed EC on this matter and urged to take steps to stop fake voting," the Union Minister said.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

PM Modi says he is certain of BJP-led coalition's win in Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he is certain that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led coalition will form government in Punjab and start a new chapter of development. He said that the BJP led alliance will leave no stone unturned for the bright future of the people of the state.

Addressing a rally in Jalandhar ahead of Assembly elections in the state, PM Modi said, "NDA coalition government will be formed in Punjab, now it is certain. A new chapter of development will begin in Punjab. I have come to assure each and every person of Punjab, my youth, that we will not leave any stone unturned in our efforts for your bright future."

PM Modi said that a new India will be made when 'New Punjab' will be formed in this decade. "New Punjab – In which there will be heritage as well as development. I will be free from debt and will be full of opportunities," he said.

BJP is contesting elections in Punjab in alliance with former CM Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal-Sanyukt SAD(S). In 2-017 state polls,m Congress came to power by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP alliance which had been in power for 10 years.

Image: ANI/PTI