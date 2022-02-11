With almost 10 days ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections, the infighting in the Congress party has exploded as now Navjot Sidhu's daughter has levelled serious charges against Charanjit Singh Channi. Speaking against party leader Rahul Gandhi who had described Channi as a 'poor' person, Rabia Kaur Sidhu said that 'a crorepati cannot be poor'. According to Sidhu, the CM's bank account at least comprises 133 crore rupees.

Reacting to the statement passed by Najot Sidhu's daughter, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Congress needs to clarify this.

"See this is coming from Congress only so this is a massive allegation and more than anyone Sidhu's family will know about the account details of Channi. If she is saying then they must know and as Rahul Gandhi said he is a poor CM even I am not convinced that someone from whose family 10 crores was recovered if that person says that he is poor then I think everyone in Punjab should be this poor. Now Congress needs to clarify if what Sidhu's daughter is saying is true or not. This is Sidhu trying to get his way, an earlier similar statement was given by his wife, now his daughter and see after some time he will also say something," said Sirsa.

Punjab elections: Congress infighting over CM face

As the party leadership declared Channi as the CM face for the Punjab elections, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said that there were no parameters to determine the candidate for the top post. Arguing that her husband would have been a better Chief Ministerial choice than Channi, she also alleged that Rahul Gandhi was misled by some elements to influence his decision-making.

"There is no criteria for putting a person in such a high position. I think only your particulars, your merit, your education, your worth, your honesty- all these things should be primary," remarked Navjot Sidhu's wife.

Congress backs Channi for CM seat

The decision regarding the CM face was taken after consideration with common people and party leaders. The grand-old party leaders were reported openly backing the current CM for the post after the party announced to fight elections under collective leadership. Moreover, an automated audio call was also generated by Congress where citizens were given options to state their preference for the face.