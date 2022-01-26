Punjab Elections: Navjot Sidhu's Wife Responds To Majithia's Challenge; 'Get Bail First'

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Wednesday affirmed that they would welcome 'whosoever' fights from the Amritsar (East) constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. Addressing the media, she claimed that they had done work and the people would notice that and cast their votes accordingly.

Navjot Kaur's statement comes after Akali Dal fielded former minister and party leader Bikram Singh Majithia against her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and claimed that they would 'dismantle' his arrogance by registering a win in the elections. "I don’t feel that there is any arrogance in us, we go door to door. Arrogant are those who don’t step out of cars or consider them so," Navjot Kaur said, adding there was 'no challenge' for them.

'People here aren’t stupid'

On the basis of a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu, an FIR was registered against Majithia at the State Crime Police Station in Mohali's Bureau of Investigation under Sections 25, 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act in December.

In the case, Majithia's anticipatory bail was recently turned down by the Punjab and Haryana High court but the former minister was given three-day protection from arrest to move the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court order and seek the reprieve.

Taking a dig at Majithia, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, "Tell them to take bail, or they have plans to contest from Jail." "People here aren’t stupid that they will vote for a person absconding, rejected bail by High Court instead of an honest person who they respect," she added.

In the 2017 elections, Sidhu had won Amritsar (East) with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rakesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. The Congress Punjab unit chief had won by a margin of 42,661 votes.

Punjab Assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 20 to elect 117 members of the 16th state Legislative Assembly.