Punjab Elections: No Additional Tax, Doorstep Services Part Of AAP's 10-point Promises

With a few days in hand before Punjab votes to choose a new government, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal intensified his party’s campaign and added to the list of poll promises on Saturday in an attempt to woo voters.

While addressing reporters in Jalandhar, AAP National Convenor Kejriwal announced a series of poll promises for bringing reform and to develop cities in Punjab. Citing his government’s achievement in Delhi, Kejriwal apprised of a ten-pointer agenda of the party to revamp the ‘Shehers’ in Punjab if raised to power.

Punjab Elections: Kejriwal's 10-point agenda to refurbish cities

AAP's ten-point agenda includes some of the party’s previous announcements like renovating the schools and giving a constant electricity supply. Kejriwal listed the following promises ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab:

1. Ensure Sanitation in cities: If voted to power, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government will work to enforce an appropriate garbage disposable, sewer and solid waste management system.

2. Doorstep Disposal of government services: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal declared that he will replicate Delhi’s model of doorstep delivery of government services in Punjab so that people don't have to stand in ques to avail themselves services.

3. Beautification of cities by running electric wires through an underground channel

4. Upgrading Health Sector: Providing improved hospital services and the development of Mohalla clinics was also one of the reforms promised by AAP.

5. Reforming Government schools in cities: This is the AAP government’s MSP, as Arvind Kejriwal endorses himself with the promise of enhancing education in government schools.

6. Promise to provide a 24-hours electricity supply and elimination of power cuts.

7. Promise of 24-hours running water supply.

8. No new tax to be imposed in Punjab for the next five years: Promising businessmen of the state that their government will provide them with a growth-inducing environment for conducting businesses, the AAP supremo promised that no additional tax will be levied in the forthcoming five years if they are elected to power.

9. Women Safety: To ensure the safety of women in cities, AAP promised that the Bhagwant Mann led government will establish a CCTV camera network that will envelop all cities. While announcing this point, Kejriwal mentioned that Delhi has the most number of CCTV cameras across the world.

10. The last agenda on AAP’s list is to renovate all the markets in cities.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader who is leading the party’s campaign for Punjab elections took over the opportunity to hit out at opponents Congress and Akali Dal and claimed that despite being in power for several years, both the parties failed to bring about any positive change in Punjab.

(Image: ANI)