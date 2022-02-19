Punjab Elections: On AAP's Plaint, EC Seeks FIR On Sukhbir Badal For Violating Guidelines

The State Election Commission (SEC) in Punjab has directed the Mohali Police to register a case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal regarding violations of EC guidelines. The action was taken after a complaint was filed by Aam Aadni Party (AAP).

Interestingly, Punjab SEC, earlier in the day, directed the Mohali administration to register a complaint against AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the complaint of Akali Dal.

AAP in its complaint said that the SAD president has violated section 126 of the RP Act. "In the silent period (48 hours for the Punjab polls) Sukhbir Badal has circulated video from his official Facebook page which consists of his vote appeal with an intent to misguide voters and undue influence the voters upcoming Punjab assembly election 2022. This is in complete violation of Section 126 of RP Act," the complaint mentioned.

AAP filed a complaint against Sukhbir Badal after he released a video levelling allegations against Sukhbir Badal-led party. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab said that the clip was not approved by the state-level MCMC committee.

Section 126 of the RP Act prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for conclusion of polls in a constituency.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab said that the reported media content is still running on the Facebook page which is "in violation of section 126(1)(b) of Representation of People Act, 1951 as enshrined in chapter 8.3.1 of manual on Model Code of Conduct."

Punjab Elections

The polls in Punjab will take place on Sunday, February 20, and votes will be counted on March 10. In the 2017 Assembly election, Congress had won 77 seats in the 117-member House, while Aam Aadmi Party triumphed 20 seats. The SAD-BJP coalition could only manage to get 18 seats.

In 2022 polls, the grand old party and AAP have decided to fight elections solo while BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). SAD has tied up with BSP in order to make a comeback in the state.