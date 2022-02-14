Punjab Elections: Piyush Goyal Says 'BJP Will Free State From Traps Of Drugs & Terror'

With just a week left for the Punjab Assembly elections, BJP has enhanced its campaigning in the state with several top party leaders visiting and electioneering in different regions. Monday, February 14, marked the first visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal to the poll-bound state in this election season. Both the leaders extended the saffron party’s agenda to prompt the electorate to vote for them.

Piyush Goyal held campaigns in Punjab’s Batala and Barnala regions and claimed that if BJP rose to power in the state along with its allies, they will work to get Punjab out of the clutches of drugs and terror. Slamming BJP's contenders, AAP and Congress, Goyal remarked that Aam Aadmi Party made false promises to the public during COVID-19 and took a dig at Rahul Gandhi by saying, the Congress leader himself helps BJP win elections.

BJP will free Punjab from the trap of drugs & terror: Piyush Goyal

“BJP will work to free Punjab from the trap of drugs and terror. Industries will be made world-class if BJP is voted to power. AAP made false promises to the public during the COVID-19 crisis. Wherever Rahul Gandhi visits, he ends up helping BJP,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

आज पंजाब के बरनाला में अपने पंजाबी भाई-बहनों से संवाद करने का सौभाग्य मिला।



पंजाब को नशा और भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त बनाने के लिए यहां स्थिर व सशक्त सरकार अत्यंत जरुरी है।



भाजपा को दिया आपका हर वोट, पंजाब के सुखद भविष्य की नींव रखेगा। pic.twitter.com/2we9jetyOE — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 14, 2022

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made his first visit to Punjab after the massive security breach earlier last month. During his visit, PM Modi held a joint rally with former Congress leader and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh in Jalandhar.

'Have had a very emotional connection with Punjab': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about his special connection with Punjab while addressing the rally. PM Modi said that Punjab fed him roti when he used to work from village to village in the state as an ordinary Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker.

"I have had a very emotional connection with Punjab. Punjab fed me roti when I used to work from the village to the village here as an ordinary BJP worker. Punjab has given me so much that I feel like working harder than I do to pay off its debt. Now, this service of mine has been linked with the resolve of Nawa Punjab," PM Modi said.

Punjab elections are scheduled for February 20 and the BJP is fighting the polls in the state in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s debutante party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

