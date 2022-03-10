Punjab Elections: PM Modi Congratulates AAP For Historic Win, Assures Of Centre's Support

After the Punjab Election results were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for their historic win. AAP's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann won the elections from the Dhuri Assembly constituency by a margin of 65,858 votes. Post his election triumph, PM Modi assured the party of all possible support from the Centre for Punjab's welfare.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I would like to congratulate AAP for their victory in the Punjab elections. I assure all possible support from the Centre for Punjab’s welfare. @AamAadmiParty."

Earlier in the day, after the AAP secured a good lead over their opponents and were eyeing a thumping victory in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann declared in Sangrur that he will not take the CM's oath in the Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh but would rather take in his ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. He said, "I will take oath as the CM in Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan, not at the Raj Bhavan."

Mann added that he will not allow pictures of the Chief Minister in government offices and would replace them with a picture of Indian Freedom Fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and the Head of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.

More about Punjab Elections 2022

On Thursday's counting of votes for the Punjab Elections, Bhagwant Mann dominated Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of more than 58,000 votes. Mann contested the election from the Sangrur constituency in the Dhuri district of Punjab. Furthermore, BJP in coalition with Captain Amarinder Singh's newly-formed party, Punjab Lok Congress, managed to win two seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal, who left the NDA over the three farm bills, managed to gain four seats in elections.

Image: PTI