Punjab Elections: PM Modi To Address Multiple Rallies Across Punjab Starting February 14

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now set to hold multiple public rallies in the state. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi will hold rallies on February 14, 16 and 17 covering all the three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha. The state of Punjab will go into polls on February 20.

PM Modi will address the people of Malwa, Doaba and Majha on February 14, 16 and 17 respectively. Confirming the same, state BJP General Secretary Subash Sharma said that the Prime Minister will address the first rally in Jalandhar on February 14. Following this, the PM will be in Pathankot on February 16 ahead of the party’s rally there and a third one in Abohar on February 17.

Subash Sharma said the PM’s rallies come as a major gamechanger for the elections as it is bound to change the political atmosphere in the state. He said that the PM’s presence will further boost the confidence of all the NDA candidates fighting elections. Senior state BJP leaders and NDA candidates will join PM Modi at the rallies in Jalandhar in Doaba, Pathankot in Majha and Abohar in Malwa.

'BJP most trusted in Punjab', says PM Modi

On Wednesday, PM Modi while speaking in an interview exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in poll-bound Punjab as it has emerged as the most trusted political party in the state. To elucidate his point, PM Modi pointed out that several noteworthy individuals, including veteran politicians like Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, have joined hands with the BJP. The PM also highlighted thousands of farmers in the state have appreciated the Centre for facilitating better income for them through direct benefit transfers to their bank accounts.

Punjab Election 2022

The Assembly elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on February 20 to elect 117 members to the state's Legislative Assembly. According to Republic P-Marq Opinion Poll for Punjab, the AAP may bag 50-56 seats (37.8 %) of the total 117 seats, Congress 42-48 seats (35%), SAD 13 to 17 seats (15.8%), BJP 1-3 seats (5.7%) and others 1-3 seats (5.6%).

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on February 6, Sunday declared incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who had replaced Captain Amarinder Singh, as the party's Chief Minister face for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. The announcement followed endless speculations and a close contest between Channi - Congress' first 'Dalit CM' for Punjab - and cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI