Punjab Elections: Poll Mascot 'Shera' Unveiled To Spread Voting Awareness To Citizens

With few weeks left for the forthcoming assembly polls, the Chief electoral officer of Punjab Dr. S Karuna Raju IAS inaugurated the election mascot ‘Shera’ to spread awareness about the assembly polls to the voters of the state. Various measures are being taken up by the state election commission to enhance the voter turnout in 2022 Punjab elections.

"Promoted under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) project, the mascot aims to increase voter awareness and participation in the elections to increase voter turnout and promote ethical voting," he said. "Nukkad Nataks and performances of theatre artists enacting as 'Bhands' are frequently displayed across Punjab to develop strong connections with voters," he stated, citing an example of the state’s election commission’s bid to promote participation in the impending polls.

Five persons with disabilities (PwDs) were invited as honorary guests on this occasion. Dr S Karuna Raju, IAS, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer, remarked that the Election Mascot 'Shera,' adorned in traditional Punjabi costume, embodies the province's rich cultural legacy.

Election Commission to review ban on physical political rallies

EC on Sunday confirmed that the poll conducting body will hold a review meeting on Jan 31, Monday to deliberate on the extension or suspension of the currently placed ban on holding physical political rallies and roadshows in view of the COVID-19 surge.

The meeting will be held virtually at around 11 am on Monday. Chief Electoral Officers and Health Secretaries of the poll-bound states- UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are likely to attend the meeting. The poll body will take the COVID-19 situation in the respective states into consideration before making any decision.

Apart from this, it is noteworthy that the COVID-19 data had suggested that the third wave of COVID-19 in the country has gone past its peak and the COVID curve has started to slump down, with a gradual decrease in the daily cases observed over the past week.

Besides, on Saturday, Election Commission banned all exit polls related to the upcoming Assembly elections. The conduct of exit polls, their publication in print or electronic media, or their publicity has been outlawed from 7 a.m. on February 10 to 6.30 p.m. on March 7.