Punjab Elections: Raghav Chadha Assures 'AAP To Work For All' As Party Nears Historic Win

With Aam Aadmi Party leading exponentially in Punjab in the early forecasts of poll results, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is looking forward to making its mark outside Delhi in 2022. While addressing the cheerful party workers who have gathered outside AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann’s office, the party’s state co-in charge Raghav Chadha hailed ‘Kejriwal- Mann’ jodi as the party nears a historic win.

Speaking on the exit poll predictions, that are forecasting a clear majority for AAP, Chadha stated that people of Punjab have voted for real agendas like the development of schools, roads and have extended their support to the ‘Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair.’

Punjab Elections: Raghav Chadha avers 'People have supported ‘Kejriwal- Mann’ Jodi

The Delhi MLA further went on to denounce the opposition parties who had slung mud on the AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and had called him a ‘terrorist’ and ‘Kaala Angrez’ during electioneering. Chadha averred that the people have rejected the false propaganda run by the opposition Congress and Akali Dal and added that voters have proved that Kejriwal is not an ‘Aatankwadi’ (terrorist), but is a ‘Shikshak-Wadi’ (person who promotes education.)

“Punjab has proven that it likes the Arvind Kejriwal-Bhagwant Mann pair, & no other party's pair... all other parties tried to defame us & called Kejriwal Ji a terrorist, but public proved that he is a 'shikshak-wadi,’ Raghav Chadha emphatically said.

Further, stating that with a new face of Punjab coming to the fore under Aam Aadmi Party’s regime, Chadha asserted that the state will no more be known as ‘Udta Punjab’ (a state known for drug addiction), but will be known for the development as ‘Uthta Punjab.'

“Punjab will not be known as 'Udta Punjab' from now onwards, but 'Uthta Punjab.' All the credit goes to AAP workers, they didn't see day or night, summer or winter, &continued working for the party. AAP will work for everybody progressively,” he said.

AAP's broom sweeps Punjab Elections

As the counting of votes is presently underway, the latest trends depict that AAP is leading with its candidates ahead in 88 out of 117 seats. Congress is ahead in only 15 seats. On the other hand, the SAD-BSP alliance and the BJP-led tie-up are ahead in 8 and 4 seats each. Assembly Elections in Punjab was held in a single phase on February 20. The counting of votes have been taking place from 8 am in the state. Nearly 117 centres at 66 locations have been set up where results are being recorded from electronic voting machines.

Image: ANI