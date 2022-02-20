Punjab Elections: Raghav Chadha Predicts AAP Wave; 'there Will Be Decisive Mandate'

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday said that the people of Punjab this time will vote for Aam Aadmi Party for development, and hoped that the state will give a decisive mandate and there will be no hung assembly. The people will vote for Arvind Kejriwal's model and Bhagwant Mann's thinking, he said.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Chadha said, "For 50 years, Punjab has seen governments of Congress and Akali Dal. Congress ruled for 26 years while Akali Dal for 24 years. People want change and will vote for development. There will be a decisive mandate this time, no hung assembly. There is AAP wave."

On Election Commission stopping Sonu Sood from visiting poll booths in Moga, from where his sister is Congress' candidate, Chadha said, "This is Election Commission's constitutional duty to ensure that free and fair elections take place. No one can influence voters in the silence period.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Raghav Chadha in his tweets alleged that at a polling station in Guruharsahai, a sarpanch tried to influence voters. He claimed that some Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) malfunctioned at Sanaur, Attari and Majitha.

Punjab Polls; Voting concludes

Over 63% voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in Punjab. The polling ended at 6 pm and the final voting figure is yet to be out. A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women, are in the fray. The maximum voter turnout was recorded in Mansa at 73.45 while Malerkotla recorded 72.84% polling till 5 pm. There were 196 pink polling stations for women while 70 polling stations were managed by persons with disabilities (PwD).

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, SAD-BSP, AAP, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), a political front of various farmer bodies. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The BJP is fighting the elections in alliance with the Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt). The SSM is contesting the polls with Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led Sanyukt Sangharsh Party.

