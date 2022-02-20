Punjab Elections: Raghav Chadha Takes Dig At Sidhu's 'vote For Change' Remark; 'I Agree'

Taking a dig at Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over his 'change' statements, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha remarked that Punjab is indeed voting for a change in the ongoing assembly polls. Chadha's remarks came after Navjot Singh Sidhu, while interacting with the media, said that the people in the state will vote in large numbers to bring a change.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader shared the video of Sidhu's interaction with the media and wrote, "I entirely agree with Sidhu Saab. Punjab is indeed voting for change today."

Punjab is indeed voting for change today :)#PunjabElections #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/6nsHtUTgKT — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) February 20, 2022

Notably, in an indirect connection to this, the Aam Aadmi Party on its official Twitter handle has also tweeted and raised its vision for a 'change'.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who will be also contesting the state Assembly elections from Amritsar East, spoke to the media on the polling day. During his interaction, he made an appeal to the voters of Punjab to cast their vote carefully, calling it a fight between the drug Mafias and those who want to bring a change in the state

"We have lost one generation to terrorism and another to drugs. Now people will have to vote carefully this time", he said. Further hitting out at former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Sidhu remarked that on one side is the 'mafias' of families of Captain Amarinder Singh and Prakash Singh Badal who 'licked Punjab like termites' for their own interests, and then there are people who love the state and want to bring a change.

Multi-cornered fight in Punjab elections

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu will be contesting the polls from Amritsar East and will face Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia, Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevanjyot Kaur, and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju in the constituency.

Voting for 117 constituencies of Punjab Assembly elections has already commenced on Sunday amid tight security while the polls will decide the fate of 1,304 candidates who are in the contest from 117 constituencies. Around 2,14.99,804 voters are eligible to exercise their votes on Sunday as the state witnesses a multi-cornered electoral battle.

Image: ANI