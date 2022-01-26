Punjab Elections: SAD Fields Bikram Majithia Against Navjot Sidhu In Amritsar East

With Assembly elections in Punjab approaching, Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday fielded former minister and party leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar (East) constituency, a stronghold of Congress party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. "No matter how hard you try, you won't win," SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, putting out an open challenge to Sidhu and the Congress party.

"We will tell them who the Punjabi's are standing with. You did no work, just indulged in fake campaigning and put false allegations," Badal added. In the 2017 elections, Sidhu had won Amritsar (East) with 60,477, followed by then SAD's ally BJP's candidate Rakesh Kumar Honey with 17,668 and Sarabjot Singh Dhanjal from AAP with 14,715. The Congress Punjab unit chief had won by a margin of 42,661 votes.

"Everybody suggested me on this...and now decision is taken that Majithia will fight Sidhu in Amritsar (East)," Badal said.

Punjab Assembly elections 2022 will be held on February 20 to elect 117 members of the 16th state Legislative Assembly. For the upcoming Assembly elections, SAD has announced an alliance with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

Punja elections: What does the Opinion Poll say?

With less than a month to go for the Punjab elections, Republic TV in collaboration with PMARQ is conducting a running Opinion Poll on the mood of the voters and who the larger mandate is likely to swing in favour of. The most recent Opinion Poll that was held by Republic-P-MARQ between January 23-25 has once again projected a neck-to-neck competition between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC).

As per the findings of the Republic-PMarq poll, AAP is projected to win 49-55 seats and the Congress 43-49 seats, highlighting that the scale could tip in anyone's favour, or result in a hung assembly. Apart from the two close contenders, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is projected to win 15-21 seats, BJP + 1-3 seats and Others 1-3 seats.