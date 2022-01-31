Punjab Elections: SAD (S) Chief Sukhdev Dhindsa Assures PM Modi Will Visit State Soon

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said that he had held a constructive meeting, and added that PM Modi had assured him that he will continue to work for the welfare of the Sikh community.

He also informed that PM Modi had assured him that he will be visiting Punjab soon. The statement holds significance as PM Modi’s Punjab visit was earlier jeopardised by a massive security breach, last month.

Dhindsa further informed that he had also met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The SAD (S) chief had discussed various issues affecting Punjab during his meeting with PM Modi and HM Shah. Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit is on the cards ahead of the forthcoming Punjab elections.

“We talked about the main issues of Punjab. PM said that he had done a lot for the Sikh community & will do more in the recent future. PM said he will surely come to Punjab. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah also. He said that he will come to Punjab & will meet people,” SAD (S) chief told ANI.

'Scared of defeat': SAD(S) supremo attacks CM Channi for contesting from 2 seats

Further attacking incumbent Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Dhindsa said that the Congress leader is scared he will lose and that is why he is fighting from two seats. “A person contests from 2 seats when he has a fear of losing,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Dhindsa earlier in the day. PM Modi said that Dhindsa's passion for the progress of Punjab was always visible. The duo also discussed key subjects. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said "Had a wonderful meeting with Rajya Sabha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. It is always a delight to hear his insightful views on key subjects. His passion for Punjab’s progress is always visible."

Had a wonderful meeting with Rajya Sabha MP, Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji. It is always a delight to hear his insightful views on key subjects. His passion for Punjab’s progress is always visible. pic.twitter.com/SDD76uz3Jh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2022

BJP-PLC-SAD alliance for Punjab elections

BJP is fighting the Punjab election in an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Dhinda's SAD (S). The elections in the state will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10. According to the alliance, BJP is contesting in 65 assembly seats, Captain's Punjab Lok Congress in 37 seats, and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) in 15 seats.

(Image: @NarendraModi/Twitter)