Punjab Elections: SAD's Bikram Majithia Takes Sidhu Head On In Battle For Amritsar East

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia exchanged barbs on Sunday as they went head-to-head for the Amritsar East seat in the assembly election. The fight for this seat remains one of the most interesting battles of the day as Majithia will take on Sidhu in his home ground for the first time.

This election is a fight for Punjab’s soul, said Sidhu as he and his wife cast their votes. “These elections are unlike any other. It’s a dharmayudh. On the one hand, you have people looting the states and eating away Punjab’s insides like termites. One the other is a side that wants to bring change and bring back Punjab’s lost glory. My party’s goal is to Punjab’s resurrection," Sidhu told reporters.

“On one side is the mafia system of Badal family and Capt Amarinder Singh. On the other side are those who love Punjab. We lost one generation to terrorism, the second to drugs, so, today we've to vote carefully. People will vote in large numbers to bring change,” he added.

'Amritsar East will reject Sidhu's politics of hatred'

Majithia on the other hand said Sidhu’s own constituency lies in a state of neglect. Claiming that Amritsar East has become "backward" under Sidhu, the Akali leader said that he will win the constituency as well as the hearts of the people.

Describing the Punjab Congress president as a "joker", he said, “People will reject Sidhu's arrogance and politics of hatred. People there are cribbing about having no access to the most basic facilities. It has no job opportunities and its healthcare and education systems are broken."

He claimed that Congress was never public-friendly. “Now, the Congress has projected Channi as a ‘poor man’ who owns property worth crores and wears expensive watches. This has been exposed and people will give their verdict wisely,” he said. Punjab has not bought Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi model, Majitha said.

The high-stakes battle for Amritsar East

Amritsar East is perceived as a stronghold of the Punjab Congress president who defeated his nearest opponent - BJP's Rakesh Kumar Honey, from here in the previous Assembly election with a margin of 42,809 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had secured victory in this constituency on a BJP ticket.

Voting is underway in all 117 seats in Punjab Assembly. In the 2017 polls, Congress formed the government after winning 77 seats in the 117-member House. The state will witness a contest between the ruling Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, and BJP-PLC-SAD(S) tie-up. The results of both these elections will be declared on March 10.

