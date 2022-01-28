With Akali Dal fielding General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia against Congress’ Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu in the Amritsar East constituency for the upcoming Punjab elections, all eyes are set on the forthcoming captivating battle. Shiromani Akali Dal’s veteran leader Majithia, who was engrossed in controversy after he was apprehended in a drug case, filed his nomination on Friday from the Amritsar East constituency, which is Navjot Sidhu's turf.

Seizing the opportunity to lambast the Congress leader who is among the party’s top Chief Ministerial candidates in Punjab, Bikram Majithia claimed that under Sidhu’s leadership, no development had occurred in Amritsar (east) in the last five years.

'Sidhu can go to Pakistan if denied Chief ministership': Akali Dal's Majithia

Further commenting on the ongoing feud between incumbent CM Charanjit Channi and Navjot Sidhu for the Chief Ministerial position, Majithia took a jibe and quipped that Sidhu can even go to Pakistan to become a CM, in case he is denied Chief Ministership in Punjab.

Hinting at the ongoing feud in Congress, citing the exodus in the party, he stated that Sidhu's model of Punjab is being exposed. Attacking Sidhu further, the Akali Dal leader alleged that the latter was not loyal to his mother, loyalty for the common people can’t be expected from him. The comment came in the backdrop of the allegations levied by Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elder sister.

"There's no development here (Amritsar East). If CM Channi won't make him (Sidhu) the CM, he can even go to Pak to become head of the Pakistan Muslim League. People are exposing his models. If he can't be of his mother, how will he be yours(public)," Bikram Majithia said.

Sidhu's sister: 'Sherry threw out our mother'

Earlier on Friday, Suman Toor, Sidhu's sister, alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had 'thrown out' their aged mother from their home after their father - Bhagwant Singh's death in 1986. In a big jolt to Sidhu, ahead of Punjab elections, his sister addressed the media in Chandigarh, levying allegations on him. 70-year-old Suman Toor - who lives in the US - claimed that their mother died as a destitute lady in 1989.

In a teary address, Toor said, "My father died in 1986 and he clearly told my mother you don't have a place in this house. The house was built by sweat, blood, and tears as my parents were not well-off. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything".

Image: PTI