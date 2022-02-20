Punjab Elections: SAD's Sukhbir Badal Says 'we Are Very Strong Contesting Separately'

To cast their vote in the ongoing Punjab elections, Sukhbir Singh Badal and his family were seen leaving their residence. Meanwhile, in conversation with Republic Media Network, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader claimed to be 'very strong' for contesting the polls separately. Refusing to answer questions citing election codes, the SAD leader also said that people in Punjab are looking for a change. Voting for all 117 seats in Punjab is currently underway in a single-phase schedule. Arvind Kejriwal further urged citizens to vote for 'free treatment'.

Sukhbir Badal speaks to Republic:

#March10WithArnab | People are looking for a change; I think we are very strong contesting separately (from NDA): Sukhbir Singh Badal speaks to Republic as Punjab votes; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/ZTMCtPC3Dd pic.twitter.com/IeP9TgXP0F — Republic (@republic) February 20, 2022

SAD vs AAP ahead of Punjab elections

A controversy erupted between both parties after Akali Dal complaint Election Commission against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The State Election Commission in Punjab has directed the Mohali administration to register a case on the matter. SAD, on several occasions, had expressed strong observations to Arvind Kejriwal's video appeal to Akali Dal voters and filed a complaint with Punjab CEO. The party had then argued, "Arvind Kejriwal released a video message making an appeal to the voters of Shiromani Akali Dal to vote for AAP on the basis of unsubstantiated, false and frivolous claims misleading the people of Punjab.

After that, the State Election Commission (SEC) in Punjab has directed the Mohali Police to register a case against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal regarding violations of EC guidelines. The action was taken after a complaint was filed by AAP. The complaint said that the SAD president has violated section 126 of the RP Act.

Punjab elections 2022

The ruling Congress, which is still heavily embroiled in infighting, faces competition from a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders.

Congress, which finally picked Charanjit Channi as its CM face, is facing a revolt from its state unit chief Navjot Sidhu. Meanwhile, frontrunner AAP is once again facing allegations of support of pro-Khalistani separatists. Results of the elections will be announced on March 10.

Five key areas in the ongoing Assembly Elections include Amritsar (East), Bhadaur, Dhuri, Batala, and Mansa.

